Man Of The Poople

The Canterbury & Whitstable Labour Party was forced to apologise last night after dropping out an accident on Twitter. An “unauthorised tweet” from the local party informed the world, that the Leader of the Labour Party . Guido has provided an artist’s impression…

Was it a hack? An attempt to smearing the local party? Throwing mud hoping it will stick? Guido is sure the party will strain every sinew to push out an answer…
