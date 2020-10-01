Man Of The Poople

The Canterbury & Whitstable Labour Party was forced to apologise last night after dropping out an accident on Twitter. An “unauthorised tweet” from the local party informed the world, that the Leader of the Labour Party . Guido has provided an artist’s impression…

There has tonight been an unauthorised tweet on this account which has been deleted – apologies for this especially as it demonstrated a lack of Labour Socialist values. — Canterbury & Whitstable Labour Party (@Labour4C) September 30, 2020

Was it a hack? An attempt to smearing the local party? Throwing mud hoping it will stick? Guido is sure the party will strain every sinew to push out an answer…