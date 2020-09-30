Tory Conference Speaker Line-Up Revealed

The Tory Conference programme is now out following Guido’s unveiling of the easy-to-mock digital conference space. Contrary to reports, all Secretaries of State are to get a speaking spot, with the Tories stealing FDR’s “Fireside Chat” branding. Find the full speaking list below, and the full fringe programme here…
03/10
11.30 – Amanda Milling
11.45 – Michael Gove
12.15 – Ben Wallace
14.30 – Liz Truss
15.00 – Dominic Raab
04/10
13.30 – Robert Jenrick
14.00 – Matt Hancock
14.30 – Kit Malthouse
15.00 – Priti Patel
16.00 – Robert Buckland
05/10
11.00 – Gavin Williamson
11.30 – Thérèse Coffey
11.50 – Rishi Sunak
14.00 – George Eustice
14.30 – Alok Sharma
15.00 – Grant Shapps
15.30 – Oliver Dowden
06/10
10.30 – Metro Mayors
11.00 – Alister Jack, Brandon Lewis and Simon Hart
11.30 – Boris Johnson