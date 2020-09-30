Thornberry Complains to Government Over Guido

The ongoing spat between Emily Thornberry and Liz Truss has turned up a notch as Guido can reveal the Shadow Trade Secretary complained to the Government over the airing earlier in the month of a letter sent to her office from Whitehall highlighting the hypocrisy of Thornberry’s one-sided transparency drive. Guido now learns Emily actively complained about the leak, despite her own correspondence having mysteriously ended up in the press before. Liz Truss has just responded with this scorching reply…

“You complain that the Guido Fawkes website published the letter from Graham Stuart. It is entirely appropriate that such debates on transparency issues are able to be reported by the independent free press — not least given you have previously had no hesitation in unilaterally releasing your correspondence to me to the press. Scrutiny and transparency cuts both ways.”

Read the Secretary of State’s reply in full below: