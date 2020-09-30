Labour’s Rishi Attack Ad Backfires

The Tories have hit back against Labour’s new attack ad this afternoon, mimicking the opposition’s ads released yesterday which attempted to mock Rishi Sunak’s personal branding. Beyond the spat, Guido understands Labour’s ads have spectacularly backfired. It turns out that Rishi’s personal following and traffic has seen an above-average increase as a result of Labour’s ads. A friend of Sunak tells Guido:

“There’s a good reason why Pepsi don’t use Coke branding in their ads. It’s advertising 101. Traffic on our channels has shot up thanks to Labour’s cack handed effort.”

“The reality is it’s not even been six months and they’re already having to go full tilt negative against Rishi, and even that is backfiring. It’s a bit embarrassing for them really. If they want some marketing advice for free, they should ditch the campaign and try again.”