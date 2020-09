Guido understands Middlesbrough and Hartlepool are to enter local lockdowns, akin to those seen in the rest of north east, as of midnight on the 5th. Matt Hancock is set to make a statement in the Commons tomorrow.

Guido is told Hartlepool because the numbers are “really really bad”. Middlesbrough is only included because they asked to be included. Other areas in the Tees Valley – Stockton, Darlington and Redcar – don’t require restrictions at the moment. Developing…