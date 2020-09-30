Biden Vs Trump Round One

Millions of Americans tuned in to the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden last night to see the spectacle descend into uncontrollable bickering, rowing and ankle-biting. Within 15 minutes, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was audibly telling the president to “shut up, man”. The Spectator sums it up: “one of the most despicable, embarrassing clown acts Americans have ever seen on national television”…

The debate covered Biden and Trumps’ records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the election; all in just 90 minutes.

On their records, Trump touted his ability to have got things done versus Joe Biden’s record over the last half-a-century, with Trump claiming “In 47 months, I’ve done more than you’ve done in 47 years” Biden later reported “Under this president we’ve become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided and more violent”

On the Supreme Court, Biden didn’t give a definitive answer on whether he supports adding seats to the court

On Covid, Trump claims many lives were saved by his actions and deaths would have been higher under Biden Biden retorted with Trump’s months of downplaying Covid-19, “A lot of people died, and a lot more are going to unless he gets a lot smarter”

On rioting and racism, Biden claimed the president wants to “pour gasoline on the fire”. Asked whether he was willing to condemn white supremacist groups, Trump said “Sure I’m willing to do that, but almost everything I see is from the left-wing.”

On the election, Trump said he hopes it’s fair, “But if I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated I can’t go along with that. It means you have a fraudulent election.” He also said he’d be prepared to go to the Supreme Court.

Post-debate polling gave the debate to Biden: some relatively narrowly like CBS’s 48% for Biden vs 41% for Trump; some more commandingly like CNN’s 60% Biden victory against Trump’s 28%. Though it’s worth remembering Clinton won her first debate by similar margins…