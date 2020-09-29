No Faisal, Boris Didn’t Steal Biden’s Slogan

Following Boris’s speech this afternoon on boosting training post-Covid, the BBC’s Faisal Islam claimed on Twitter that Boris has stolen Joe Biden’s slogan of “Build back better”. It might make for easy retweets, however it’s just not true. Boris first used the phrase at the end of June to launch his new house-building programme. The earliest record Guido can find of Biden using the phrase is over a week later on the 9th July when setting out his own economic recovery agenda. There’s a reason Faisal is the BBC’s lowest-paid editor…