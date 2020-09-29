[LISTEN] Government Minister Doesn’t Know New North East Restrictions

Gillian Keegan’s morning media round went as badly as it conceivably could have, telling Today listeners she was unable to clarify the newly-imposed rules in the northeast on meeting other families, squirming “no, I’m sorry I can’t clarify that… no I don’t know the answer to that question”, claiming she couldn’t answer the ever-increasingly complex regulation question because she’s “not from the northeast”. Mishal Husain correctly pointed out Keegan, as a minister, couldn’t understand the new rules, what hope does the general population have of being able to stick to them…