Internal Market Bill Passes Final Commons Stage with 84 Majority

Now onto the Lords. Stay tuned for the Tory rebels…

UPDATE: Guido understands Theresa May avoided voted against the bill and abstained

UPDATE II: No Tories voted against the bill, the list of non-votes:

Karen Bradley

Graham Brady

Rehman Chishti

Geoffrey Cox

Liam Fox

Roger Gale

Matt Hancock

Simon Hoare

Bernard Jenkin

Robert Jenrick

Brandon Lewis

Tim Loughton

Theresa May

Andrew Murrison

Caroline Nokes

Dominic Raab

Grant Shapps

Julian Smith

John Stevenson

Charles Walker

Jeremy Wright

Excluding ministers, just 16 rebels…