Internal Market Bill Passes Final Commons Stage with 84 Majority
Now onto the Lords. Stay tuned for the Tory rebels…
UPDATE: Guido understands Theresa May avoided voted against the bill and abstained
UPDATE II: No Tories voted against the bill, the list of non-votes:
- Karen Bradley
- Graham Brady
- Rehman Chishti
- Geoffrey Cox
- Liam Fox
- Roger Gale
- Matt Hancock
- Simon Hoare
- Bernard Jenkin
- Robert Jenrick
- Brandon Lewis
- Tim Loughton
- Theresa May
- Andrew Murrison
- Caroline Nokes
- Dominic Raab
- Grant Shapps
- Julian Smith
- John Stevenson
- Charles Walker
- Jeremy Wright
Excluding ministers, just 16 rebels…