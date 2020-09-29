Internal Market Bill Passes Final Commons Stage with 84 Majority

Now onto the Lords. Stay tuned for the Tory rebels…

UPDATE: Guido understands Theresa May avoided voted against the bill and abstained

UPDATE II: No Tories voted against the bill, the list of non-votes:

  • Karen Bradley
  • Graham Brady
  • Rehman Chishti
  • Geoffrey Cox
  • Liam Fox
  • Roger Gale
  • Matt Hancock
  • Simon Hoare
  • Bernard Jenkin
  • Robert Jenrick
  • Brandon Lewis
  • Tim Loughton
  • Theresa May
  • Andrew Murrison
  • Caroline Nokes
  • Dominic Raab
  • Grant Shapps
  • Julian Smith
  • John Stevenson
  • Charles Walker
  • Jeremy Wright

Excluding ministers, just 16 rebels…

