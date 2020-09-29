First Look at CCHQ’s Virtual Conference Stalls

The Tories are going above and beyond for their virtual conference this year, designing a full computer game-like exhibition hall for stalls, which members will be able to wander around in. Still somehow designed to look more modern than Birmingham actually is…

The snaps – discovered at the end of a pdf for those organising hall stands – raise the prospect of how else the Tories are going to recreate that conference experience from the comfort of your own home: perhaps some Sim-like figures staggering around trying to shake off the morning’s hangover; a virtual queue at the Gibraltar stand to get invites to that year’s evening reception; or a complimentary bottle of virtual luke-warm chardonnay. Guido can’t say he’ll miss the real thing…