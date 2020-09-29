Boris Bungles New North East Restrictions

Following Gillian Keegan’s Covid cock-up on Today this morning, Boris was just asked to clear up the confusion about whether households in the North-East are still allowed to mix with others in groups of up to six in outdoor settings such as pubs. Unfortunately, he simply stirred up the mud.

Responding to a Channel 5 question, Boris said:

“Outside the areas such as the North East where extra measures have been brought in, it’s six inside and six outside, in those areas such as the North East where extra tight measures have been brought in you should follow the guidance of local authorities, but it’s six in a home or in hospitality but as I understand it, not six outside. That’s the situation there.”

Which is precisely the opposite of what the new restrictions say, as the Government announced last night:

“Measures will be brought into law restricting inter-household mixing in indoor settings, including pubs and restaurants”

So in indoor settings no household mixing. Outdoor can see household mixing. Something the PM got 180 degrees the wrong way round…

UPDATE: Boris apologises. In a Twitter thread the Prime Minister wrote: