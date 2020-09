After managing to get his less than stable Zoom connection up and running, new director-general Tim Davie has told the DCMS Select Committee the BBC will be able to take stars like Gary Lineker “Off Twitter”, i.e. forcibly delete their account, for breaking impartiality rules. The answer followed chairman Julian Knight’s reference to a Tweet from the top sports presenter that accused the PM of a lack of leadership on the site. In the words of Dan Wootton, “👋 @lewis_goodall”…