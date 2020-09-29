Bar Bans All MPs Until Curfew is Cancelled

After five days of the disastrous mandatory 10 pm closing time policy for bars, pubs, and restaurants, Mojo Bar in Manchester is taking matters into its own hands. Clearly fuming at the counterproductive curfew order imposed this week, the bar took to social media to share pictures of all MPs – declaring none of them will be served until the curfew is cancelled. Clearly the management know which strings to pull to get the attention of MPs…

Managing Director Martin Greenhow tells Guido that the eye catching policy came about “from frustration and fear”. Before the curfew the bar had bounced back pretty strongly from lockdown, back up to 85% of normal turnover. After the curfew was imposed it’s down to just 20%.

The bar was inspired to implement the no-MPs policy around the same time Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham got half way there yesterday, admitting that as things stand the curfew is “doing more harm than good.” Presumably he’ll be welcome at Mojo… Until 10pm…