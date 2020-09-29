Attempted Coup Against ‘Take Advantage of Covid’ Council Leader

Labour’s leader of Ealing Council Julian Bell survived a no confidence vote by just one vote, days after this site exposed him saying his party should “take advantage of Covid”, Guido can reveal. A Labour Group meeting last night saw Council Cabinet member Peter Mason launch the attempted coup, which narrowly failed by 26 votes to 27. Councillors ostensibly brought the No Confidence vote over mishandling of low traffic neighbourhoods. Although just a few days after the “take advantage of Covid” story certainly wouldn’t have helped Bell…