Kate Green’s ‘Good Crisis’ Apology Meltdown

Labour’s Kate Green faced a car crash interview this morning at the hands of Piers Morgan, being completely unable to explain why it took her five days to apologise for saying “I think we should use the opportunity, don’t let a good crisis go to waste” in a Labour Party Conference fringe event. Despite Piers asking six times why it took a full working week for the Shadow Education Secretary to apologise, she could not give a straight answer – attempting to claim that she had no opportunity to. Her gushing apologies now, clearly pitched to make up for her five days of silence, ring pretty hollow…