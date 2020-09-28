Uber Win Legal Challenge Against Sadiq Khan, Will Continue Operating

Uber has won their legal challenge after TfL and Sadiq Khan’s second attempt to ban the company and fix the market for the black cabs cartel. Readers may remember back to 2017 when the mayor announced their licence was to be revoked, only for Uber to win a legal challenge. TfL then lost their licence again in November 2019, however were permitted to continue operating while they appealed the decision. Some cynics at the time posited Sadiq went in hard on Uber before the election. With the Mayoral race now being pushed back, don’t expect Khan to take this ruling lying down…