SNP’s Lockdown Hypocrisy

The SNP is facing charges of hypocrisy over how Sturgeon is handling Covid with different levels of severity in different parts of Scotland. Over the weekend Glasgow became the UK’s worst Covid hotspot, topping the table for new daily cases above Birmingham and Liverpool which came in second and third. Yet pubs and restaurants remain open, albeit subject to the national 10 pm curfew…

Pubs and restaurants were shut down in August in Aberdeen after a spike in Covid-19 cases that, compared to today, looks trivial. Sturgeon announced 54 cases in Aberdeen constituted a “significant outbreak“. Glasgow saw 144 new cases yesterday…

The curious difference has led co-leader of Aberdeen Council Douglas Lumsden to call on Nicola Sturgeon to release the reports from Glasgow…

“Aberdeen had a lockdown with infection rates far lower than we are seeing in Glasgow. We need greater transparency into why the rest of the country was put at risk by not locking Glasgow down when cases started to rise. Nicola Sturgeon needs to release reports from Glasgow immediately.”

What could it be about the No-voting council led by Unionists that faced extra local restrictions compared to the Yes voting SNP-led council that has not…