NEW: Parliament U-Turns on Alcohol Curfew Exemption

Parliamentary authorities have performed a swift u-turn after The Times discovered the palace was set to exempt itself from the new national restaurant and bar 10 pm curfew, on the basis it was being sold in “workplace canteens”, which across the country are exempt from the curfew. A UK Parliament spokesperson has now informed MPs that:

“no outlet on the Parliamentary Estate will be selling alcohol after 10 pm, with immediate effect. This includes across the Commons and the Lords.”

Food will continue to be exempt from the curfew if the Commons or Lords are sitting later than the 10 pm cut off…