Steve Baker has comprehensively rebranded from Brexit hero rebel-in-chief to Covid freedom fighter, helping lead the forthcoming rebellion on the Brady amendment. Arriving at Parliament this morning, Steve showed off his “2020 is the new 1984″ t-shirt, courtesy of Big Brother Watch – a campaign to “reclaim privacy and defend freedom”. You can get the t-shirt here, and Guido provides a guide to the rest of Baker’s rebellious outfit above…