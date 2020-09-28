Brexit Party Candidate Helped Set Up Laurence Fox Party

Lawrence Fox’s new party didn’t come as a huge surprise to those in Westminster who had spotted him meeting with Tory backbenchers in Westminster in recent weeks. His ‘Reclaim Party’s’ website isn’t wholly new to politics either, having been part set up by former Brexit Party candidate Darren Selkus. As his Privacy Policy reveals…

In the meantime, Fox has been preparing for political leadership, having already taken off the gloves… to reveal two new tattoos on his hands, spelling out “freedom” and “space”.

Looks like it isn’t only Dominic Cummings with a NASA obsession…