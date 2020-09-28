Corbynista MP Claudia Webbe Charged with Harassment Against a Woman

New intake MP and top Corbynista Claudia Webbe (Keith Vaz’s replacement in Leicester East) has been charged with harassing a woman, the Crown Prosecution Service has revealed today. The CPS revealed the news in a statement:

“The CPS has today decided that Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, should be charged with an offence of harassment against one female. The CPS made the decision after receiving a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police. Criminal proceedings against Ms Webbe are now active and she has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Webbe says

“I am innocent of any wrongdoing and look forward to proving this in court. I will be vigorously defending myself against these claims.”

She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.

UPDATE: Labour have removed the whip from Webbe, sacking her from the Labour Party