Andy Burnham’s Twisted Curfew Logic

Guido started his morning nodding along to a sensible-sounding Andy Burnham, ripping into the Government’s arbitrary and imposed-without-debate 10 pm curfew for bars, pubs, clubs, and restaurants. The side effects of the policy appear to be counterproductive, not only forcing crowds out of socially distanced venues and onto the street or packed public transport, but also into shops to buy more alcohol and carry on the sesh elsewhere. As Burnham put it, “doing more harm than good”…

Yet then the Manchester Mayor ruined it all by coming up with an even more crackpot idea – to fix the problems made by the curfew, with another curfew. Burnham suggested things could be fixed by forbidding the sale of alcohol after 9 pm. How quickly perishable does he think a bottle of Bacardi is?