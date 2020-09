An Opinium Research poll out this evening gives Labour the party’s first lead since Boris won the Tory leadership contest well over a year ago. Labour is up three points on the company’s last poll from the 9th September, giving the party a three-point lead over the Tories on 39%. The state of the rest of the parties:

SNP: 6%

LibDem: 5%

Green: 4%

While it’s just one poll, if anything it’s surprising it’s taken this long into the pandemic…