Red Lion Tries to Avoid Re-Closure

Top Westminster bolthole the Red Lion is fighting to keep its head above the water following the latest rule of table service at pubs and restaurants only. Regular patrons will know the pub has only around 5 small tables inside, instead relying on revellers spilling out into the street beside to make up the numbers, however following the recent clampdown rules, this is no longer possible. Guido now understands the pub is soon to get many more outside tables for around the Derby Gate area and along Parliament Street, though they have not yet arrived. Taking advantage of Westminster Council’s al fresco dining initiative…

In other Westminster pubdates, the Barley Mow on Horseferry Road – a drinking hole of various think tanks and pressure groups – is to re-open on the 28th, standing a chance of staying afloat due to a decent number of tables. The old Wetherspoons at the top of Whitehall, Lord Moon of the Mall, has also re-opened as a “pop up pub” called “Spoons Under the Water”, kitted out with a mini-golf course. Genuinely incomprehensible what clientele they’re aiming for here…

Guido’s data now shows just 22% of SW1 pub mainstays remain closed…