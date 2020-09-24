Third Labour Figure Calls for Party to Take Advantage of Covid

Earlier this week the Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green revealed she believes Labour should take advantage of the current crisis for ideological ends, and readers may remember back in March when Guido revealed Ian Lavery to have told party activists Coronavirus gives Labour “a great opportunity”.

Guido’s now been sent footage from Labour-run Ealing, where the leader of the council, Julian Bell, has become the third senior Labour figure to call for the party “to take advantage of Covid”, this time to funnel more money into council coffers – despite having already got £600,000 from TfL. Labour still hasn’t apologised for Kate Green – don’t expect one over this…