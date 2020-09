The Chancellor will be announcing his Winter Economic Plan (WEP) at 12:00 today in the Commons. In the lead up to the new announcement, Breaking with red box tradition, Rishi has posed for a photo-op with the WEP in a glossy new document alongside TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady and CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn. Sounds like the much anticipated German-style ‘Kurzarbeit’ system has wide-ranging support…