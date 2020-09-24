+++ Follow Rishi’s Announcements Live +++
Follow along for Rishi’s Winter Plan Announcements live…
- £12bn spent on Test and Trace so far
- “The economy is now more likely to undergo a more permanent readjustment”
- Furlough was the right policy at the time we introduced it however it’s wrong to keep people in jobs that are essentially now truly gone, get people new jobs and provide security going forwards
- Announcing today the new jobs support scheme, supporting wages of people in work on shorter hours
- Built on 3 principles
- Will support viable jobs, people must work at least 1/3 of their normal hours
- The government will then cover 2/3 of their pay from their reduced hours
- Targetted support for small and medium sized business. Not for large businesses if their turnover hasn’t fallen during the crisis
- Will run for 6 months starting in November