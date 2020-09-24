Read In Full: The Brady Amendment

Guido has got his hands on the wording of the Brady amendment circulating among Tory MPs. As expected, the aim of the amendment is to allow MPs to debate and vote on new national Coronavirus measures. Tory rebels are seeking to append the Government’s statutory motion to make a strong statement about the intent of Parliament. Guido hears the proposals are popular, with MPs who have never rebelled before joining the ranks…

One organiser tells Guido they would much prefer to reach accommodation with the government, than force a defeat on them. The amendment will be tabled tonight and appear on tomorrow’s order paper. Or you can read it today on Guido…

Labour is being tight-lipped on whether or not they will back the plan, while the SNP is keeping the matter “under consideration”. If, as expected, Sir Lindsay Hoyle accepts the amendment this could be an easy defeat of the Government. A tempting prospect for opposition parties, unless of course No. 10 accepts that parliamentary scrutiny is a good thing and allow it anyway…

Read it in full here: