Prince Harry and Meghan have once again broken with royal rules to tell voters to “reject hate speech” at the “most important election of our lifetime”. Filmed in the garden of their $14 million mansion in California, the royal Santa Barbara couple said that while Prince Harry can’t vote, they will work to “reimagine the world around us” and “build worlds of compassion”. Guido can’t imagine the California-based millionaire couple will do much to swing votes in the rust-belt…