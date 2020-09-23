Ben Wallace Accuses Armed Forces of Fighting “Illegal Wars”

During a feisty outburst against Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey, Ben Wallace accused HM Armed Forces of previously fighting “illegal wars”. This could end up being a resigning issue…

Arguing in the Commons, Wallace claimed much of the mess the government is currently trying to clean up today:

“is because of your [Labour’s] illegal wars, your events in the past”

The clearly unplanned outburst was met with an audibly loud intake of breath. It’s also worth noting that those “illegal” wars were voted for by many sitting Tory MPs, including the PM…

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have never been ruled to be illegal. It is certainly not the position of the current government that they were. Wallace lost his temper and has disrespected the fighting men and women of this country. He should at the very least apologise for his wrongful outburst…

Guido has asked the Ministry of Defence for an official comment on the Minister’s views.

UPDATE: You’ll never guess who actually voted for military intervention in Iraq as an MSP…