‘Stop Brexit’ Steve Bray Breaks Law in Unlimited But Specific Way

It’s becoming well-known in Westminster that Mr Stop Brexit Steve Bray has for years been dumping his car without a ticket near parliament, accepting endless parking tickets and then getting his gaggle of wealthy Remainer fundraisers to pay it off. Brexit didn’t keep him away for long, Bray is back wandering around Westminster wearing a Red Army uniform and playing Soviet music. Because the Russians or something…

Today one MP co-conspirator spotted this scene earlier of Steve car’s trapped between multiple police vans. Perhaps even ones there to keep an eye on his rabble-rousing…

Tweets dating back to last year reference Bray’s ticket trickery, including one occasion when his illegal parking spot resulting in his car being swamped by a Tommy Robinson mob. Talk about respect for the rule of law…