SAGE Member Who Claims Measures “Don’t Go Far Enough” Called for Herd Immunity

Epidemiologist Professor John Edmunds took to the airwaves this morning to claim that the Government’s new Covid measures do not go far enough in tackling the virus. He even claimed that Nicola Sturgeon’s draconian no-home-visits rule has not gone far enough. Blimey.

Yet back in March Edmunds was one of the most vociferous in calling for a ‘herd immunity’ strategy, mocking the idea of suppressing the virus across the world as unachievable. Today he struck an entirely contradictory tone. Could the reason why Professor Edmunds is now so keen to loudly propose what he used to think was impossible be that he is attempting to shore up his position in the forthcoming inquiry?..