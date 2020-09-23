No. 10 Narrows Press Briefing Spokesman Shortlist

Guido understands that a final five candidates have been whittled down from a larger pool of applications to become the first No. 10 press spokesman for the much anticipated White House-style daily briefings. Guido understands that work on the briefing room in 9 Downing Street is already underway to make it TV-ready…

Initially, televised briefings were expected to start in Autumn, yet now it looks as if they could be delayed until after Christmas. Downing Street are keeping tight-lipped about timing, suggesting recruitment isn’t going as smoothly as they thought it would. A couple of rejections by female hacks have already been rumoured…

Allegra Stratton remains the bookies favourite, ITV reporter turned SpAd, Angus Walker’s name is being put about, Camilla Tominey is 20/1 if you think she would contemplate leaving Telegraph Towers – save your money is Guido’s advice. Quite a few names at the bookies might be worth laying…