Jess Phillips “Sheds Tear” Over Obvious Troll Photoshop

This morning, Labour Women’s Network tweeted an obviously fake photo of NBA players wearing “lace collars to honour Ruth Bader Ginsberg”, saying that is “how you be a good ally 😍“. Jess Phillips lapped it up, claiming she was “shedding a happy tear at this. Boom!”.

She was so moved, in fact, she even uploaded the obvious edit – originally seeing the NBA players in Black Lives Matter shirts – to her Instagram (yet to be deleted). And Guido thought Labour were pretty strait-laced about rejecting fake news…