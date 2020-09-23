Boris Blasts Labour Front Bencher’s Call to Exploit this “Good Crisis”

Boris scored a win at PMQs today alighting upon news that emerged that over the weekend, when Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green told a Labour meeting that “we should use the opportunity [of Coronavirus], don’t let a good crisis go to waste”.

Boris clawed back from what could have been a bruising exchange with Starmer over testing, slamming Labour:

“The reality of the opposition’s position has been exposed. The cat’s out of the bag.”

It’s odd that Kate Green hasn’t yet tweeted an apology for her “good day to bury bad news” style comments, but has today instead bizarrely tweeted criticism of the Home Secretary’s words on a zoom call, for saying there is criminality in “traveller communities and unauthorised encampments”. Perspective.

UPDATE: Conservative Party Co-Chair Amanda Milling has written to Keir Starmer asking him to condemn his front bencher’s comments. Read her letter in full here: