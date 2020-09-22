Westminster Hall Debates to Resume

Signatories to parliament’s online petitions will be delighted to hear Westminster Hall is set to re-open on the October 5th, allowing MPs who have been growing increasingly frustrated at the limited opportunities to speak in the Commons a new platform for debate.

Guido understands social distancing means only 10-11 MPs will be able to participate at any one time and there are hopes to limit debate to 60-90 minutes. Unfortunately there is such a backlog of petitions that MPs will have to wade through the old debates about Brexit from December before they can move onto Coronavirus…