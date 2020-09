A spot of embarrassment for the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey on Politics Live this morning as she was seen admonishing her cleaner for walking into shot while she was preparing to speak about Sir Keir’s conference speech. At least it looks like Camilla’s providing ample PPE for her staff…

UPDATE: Camilla gets in touch to say she was filming at the Royal Overseas League today so had to do Politics Live from there, “That’s not my house!!! Cleaner walked into shot just at wrong moment!”