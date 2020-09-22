Those New Rules In Full

Boris today confirmed the headline unpopular 10pm curfew time for entertainment venues, along with a host of other measures. He was keen to stress to grumbling backbenchers that the vast majority of the economy is remaining open, as well as social interactions of six or fewer people, and crucially there are no changes to schools. The new measures announced today in full are…

Work from home if you can

From Thursday pubs, clubs, bars, and restaurants will have close from 10pm each day, with last orders coming in earlier.

They will also have to abide by table service only.

Face masks will be compulsory in every entertainment venue for staff and clientele

Face masks will be compulsory in restaurants and bars when customers are not sat down

Face masks will also be compulsory in taxis

Rule of Six to apply to indoor team sports

Maximum wedding size reduced from 30 to 15 people from Monday

No extra shielding for people who were shielding, other than in local lockdown areas

New fines will support the measures, including:

£10,000 fine if a venue breaches regulations

Potential closure for venues that breach regulations

£200 fine for breaking the Rule of Six

£200 fine for not wearing a face mask on the first offence

Potential involvement of the military to support the police in enforcement

Boris confirmed that the restrictions could last for another six months – taking us to Monday 22, March 2021…