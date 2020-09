The life of a SpAd is not without its perks. Guido hears that all but one of the Government’s 115 special advisers will be receiving a shiny new copy of the cheeky stocking-filler ‘Where’s Dom‘: a picture adventure book where readers are invited to locate “Dom and his friends” as they travel around Britain on their lockdown adventures. Dominic Cummings isn’t receiving a copy, obviously. Well, which address would you send it to?