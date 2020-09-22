SAGE Member: Lockdown Even Harder

Asked whether the measures outlined by Boris so far – on pub and restaurant curfews of 10pm and a new ‘work from home if you can’ directive – are enough to stop the spread up of the virus, SAGE member Colin Semele told Today that they weren’t; clearing up for listeners the papers’s speculation over what restrictions will come next.

Several sectors of society will need to increase restrictions according to Semele (speaking in a personal capacity):

Reductions in sporting events

Increased restrictions on hospitality sector, further than curfew and table service only

Provision of higher and further education will have to move towards online delivery

Rule of six tightened, move towards ending minglin’ between households

Dr Colin also claimed other scientists and epedemologists he works with – not just those on SAGE – have significant anxiety and believe now is the time to act.

Asked why some scientists are sceptical of Chris Whitty’s doom-mongering chart on the rise of cases, Semele claimed setting that graph aside, the COVID case figures being seen at the moment match the worst-case scenario that’s been mapped out. Given this pressure from medical professionals, it’s surprising Boris chose this time to reportedly side with Cabinet hawks like Sunak and reject a two-week stop-gap (for now)…