SAGE Member: Lockdown Even Harder

Asked whether the measures outlined by Boris so far – on pub and restaurant curfews of 10pm and a new ‘work from home if you can’ directive – are enough to stop the spread up of the virus, SAGE member Colin Semele told Today that they weren’t; clearing up for listeners the papers’s speculation over what restrictions will come next.
Several sectors of society will need to increase restrictions according to Semele (speaking in a personal capacity):
Dr Colin also claimed other scientists and epedemologists he works with – not just those on SAGE – have significant anxiety and believe now is the time to act.
Asked why some scientists are sceptical of Chris Whitty’s doom-mongering chart on the rise of cases, Semele claimed setting that graph aside, the COVID case figures being seen at the moment match the worst-case scenario that’s been mapped out. Given this pressure from medical professionals, it’s surprising Boris chose this time to reportedly side with Cabinet hawks like Sunak and reject a two-week stop-gap (for now)…