Rayner’s Warning to Starmer: “Men Should be Getting Out of the Way”

Angela Rayner made a less-than-subtle jibe at her boss Sir Keir during a Labour conference fringe event yesterday, saying men should be “getting out of the way” to allow women like her to rise in the party. The comments were made at the “Women Connected” fringe during Labour’s Women Conference, during which Rayner also claimed “women are put off public office or promotion because the image of leadership is male.” Given they’re the only UK party yet to elect a female leader, it seems that image of leadership is Labour-specific…