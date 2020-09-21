Chris Whitty: Shutting Down the Economy Also Harms Public Health

One of Chris Whitty’s most important statements buried in the middle of this morning’s press conference is failing to get pick-up among the media classes: that the previous actions taken by the government to halt the spread of Coronavirus – namely the mass lockdown – harmed the economy and therefore had massive social impacts:

“If we go too far… we can cause damage to the economy, which can feed through to unemployment, to poverty, to deprivation, all of which have long-term health effects.”

Guido can’t remember Whitty or Vallance mentioning the health impacts from a tanking economy before…