Scotland Considering ‘Circuit Break’ Two-Week Lockdown

A screenshot working its way around this morning purports to show advice to the Scottish Government over a ‘circuit break’ lockdown to coincide with School’s half-term. Health warning: Guido has not been able to 100% verify its provenance, although those in the know suggest it looks legitimate…

The plans include a new ‘Stay at Home’ order, saying that people should only leave their homes for outdoor exercise or for buying essentials. Schools would shut and travel restrictions as restrictive as just five miles are suggested too, along with non-essential venues being closed down. The options are suggested to last for two weeks. Of course we were told the first lockdown would last three weeks…

The advice is likely to be very similar to that being considered by UK ministers in London too. The ‘circuit break’ is described in the document as an option that can be combined with other plans not pictured in the leak. Read the leak in full below: