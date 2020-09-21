Scotland Considering ‘Circuit Break’ Two-Week Lockdown

A screenshot working its way around this morning purports to show advice to the Scottish Government over a ‘circuit break’ lockdown to coincide with School’s half-term. Health warning: Guido has not been able to 100% verify its provenance, although those in the know suggest it looks legitimate…
The plans include a new ‘Stay at Home’ order, saying that people should only leave their homes for outdoor exercise or for buying essentials. Schools would shut and travel restrictions as restrictive as just five miles are suggested too, along with non-essential venues being closed down. The options are suggested to last for two weeks. Of course we were told the first lockdown would last three weeks…
The advice is likely to be very similar to that being considered by UK ministers in London too. The ‘circuit break’ is described in the document as an option that can be combined with other plans not pictured in the leak. Read the leak in full below:
ANNEX B – OFFICIAL — SENSITIVE
Plus optional ‘circuit break’ which can be factored into either Option 1 or 2.
This could be either:
- a fixed, standardised 2-week period across Scotland
- a ‘rolling circuit break’ reflecting existing half-term holiday dates across Scotland
We will need to specify what happens within the ‘circuit break’ but it could include some of the following (if not restrictive):
- Schools closed (i.e. for half term)
- FE/HE remote learning only
- Hospitality closed (except essential residential).
- General message to stay at home as much as possible (e.g. leaving for essentials and outdoor exercise only)
- Travel restriction (e.g. 5/30 miles) for all but essential travel (NB: this would effectively shut down the domestic travel sector)
- Close entertainment venues: bingo, cinema, snooker, casinos, amusement arcades, funfairs.
- No visitor attractions (consistent with 5 mile rule etc).
- No indoor (group) physical activity (age options)
- No unregulated children’s activities
- No contact sports (any age or 12+)
- No indoor live events and only low-risk outdoor live events
- No spectators in stadia
- Avoid using public transport where possible message
- Restrictions on care home and hospital visiting.
- No personal retail services (hairdressers, beauticians, driving lessons etc)
- Places of worship for private worship and reflection only.