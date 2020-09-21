Danny Kruger Flouted His Own Mask Mandate

Tory MP and former Number 10 speechwriter Danny Kruger was snapped travelling mask-less on a train, just days after he told constituents “you MUST wear a face covering” when using trains. On September 18 Danny took a Hungerford to Paddington, ignoring rules that the government he supports imposed. Usually that’s a mistake that carries a £100 fine…

Danny tells Guido:

“I boarded an almost empty carriage at Hungerford and quite simply forgot to put on my mask. When I got to Paddington I realised my mistake and covered up for the rest of my journey. If the person had reminded me rather than taking a photo and posting it on social media I would of course have put on my mask then and there. I do apologise for my mistake.”

“Almost empty” save for that person who took a sneaky picture…