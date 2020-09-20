Labour’s Shadow Health Minister Spreads Covid Conspiracy

Shadow health minister Justin Madders has been busy undermining any confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to lead on Coronavirus this morning, using Twitter to ask followers whether it is true flu shots can result in positive Covid tests. This conspiracy has been widely debunked over the last few months, with Facebook even labelling images containing the claim as “false information, checked by independent fact-checkers”. Doesn’t instil confidence in Sir Keir’s top team…

The claim was originally made by US anti-vaccine advocate Dr Rashid Buttar and the simplest of Googles – though one would have hoped the shadow health minister wouldn’t need clarification at this stage in the pandemic – would have revealed it to be untrue. In the end, Madders didn’t use Reuters or another fact-checking service, he took the answer from another random Twitter account.

Madders as a hatter…