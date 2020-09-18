University of Exeter “No Platforming” of Catholic Campaigner Overturned by Free Speech Union

Yesterday, University of Exeter’s Debating Society dis-invited the Catholic journalist and campaigner Caroline Farrow. Fortunately for her, she is a member of the Free Speech Union and they immediately intervened on her behalf. Leaving aside the madness of a debating society inviting and disinviting a speaker to a forum where their views can be thoroughly challenged, the action arguably broke the law and definitely the University’s own Freedom of Speech policy. The FSU intervened on that basis on her behalf with the university’s Vice Chancellor…

Within hours the invitation was restored. They would have got away with it if wasn’t for that pesky Free Speech Union…

