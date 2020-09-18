Lead by Example Priti, Test Your Staff

Following Shaun Bailey’s absurd policy proposal to force companies to drug test their employees, Priti Patel has now announced she is ‘looking at’ backing the mayoral candidate, saying the government will look at the nationwide implementation of Bailey’s proposals; requiring firms with 250-plus staff to sign a drug-testing charter, with supposedly anonymous results published regularly to identify firms with the most users.

When Bailey originally came out with the Stasi-like proposals, Guido demanded he leads by example and tests his staff and those at CCHQ. While this would be voluntary given Tory HQ doesn’t have 250 staff, Guido’s not sure Priti’s thought this through as her own enormous department would be subject to checks. We all know what the outcome of civil service drug testing would be…