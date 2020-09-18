Labour Conference to be Run By Banking Boris-Backing Brexiteer

Party conference season kicks off tomorrow, with Labour’s three-days of virtual zoom presentations and speeches from Sir Keir et al. In a peak of irony, Guido can reveal Labour’s virtual conference is being handled by a Brexiteer investment banker who urged the public to vote for Boris at the election. Turns out Keir might not think Tories are so incompetent after all…

Labour is relying on the firm BABL to manage their online conference platform, the CEO of which is former investment banker Jonathan Grant, a committed Boris-backing Brexiteer who supported President Trump’s decision to stop funding the WTO.

Got to respect the hustle of the guy…