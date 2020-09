Liam Fox’s campaign to be the next WTO Director-General received a boost this morning as he made it though to the next round of the selection process, beating the Mexican and Egyptian candidates who have been knocked out. The remaining shortlist is as follows:

Dr Liam Fox – United Kingdom

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – Nigeria

Ms Yoo Myung-hee – Republic of Korea

Ms Amina C. Mohamed – Kenya

Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Guido learns Fox won the support of the Commonwealth, though notiecably the EU en bloc voted for anyone but him. Fox is the last European left…