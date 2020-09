Swathes of North East England will suffer liberty-limiting restrictions again, which they Government insists are necessary to prevent a second full lockdown. The restrictions are:

People must not socialise outside their household bubble

Table service only imposed at hospitality venues

10pm-5am curfew for leisure and entertainment venues

The restrictions will apply to Northumberland, Newcastle, Sunderland, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead and County Durham council areas from midnight tonight. Gulp.